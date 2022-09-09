Community Good Works

Quabbin Wire and Monson Savings Bank employees and executives pose for a photo at an event for the bank's Build-a-Bike campaign this year, which aims to purchase more than $20,000 worth of bikes and donate them to local children in honor of the bank's 150th birthday. Monson Savings Bank photo

Citizens 

Boston-based Citizens has joined forces with Feeding America, contributing more than $1 million as a Leadership-level partner to further broaden and deepen its efforts to help fight hunger. In Greater Boston, Citizens has contributed a total of $200,000 to support The Greater Boston Food Bank. Additionally, throughout the month of September, Citizens will host a virtual food drive supporting Feeding America. Each dollar donated will provide 10 meals in communities served by the bank and Citizens will match each dollar donated up to $20,000. 

Cornerstone Bank 

Worcester-based Cornerstone Bank is donating $28,500 to the Town of Warren, Mass to assist with important programs within the town. 

Monson Savings Bank 

Monson Savings Bank launched their 150 Build-a-Bike campaign this year, with more than $20,000 worth of bikes being purchased and donated to local children. 

Newburyport Bank 

Newburyport Bank has donated $5,000 as a Legacy Hero Sponsor to the Immaculate Conception School in Newburyport in support of three important upcoming fundraisers. It has also made a donation through its foundation of $20,000 to the Firehouse Center for the Arts as a sponsor of their Summer Outdoor Series. 

