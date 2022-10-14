Community Good Works

Employees of Griffin Electric pose with backpacks, each filled with an assortment of school supplies, set to be donated to local families. Photo courtesy of Griffin Electric

BankGloucester 

The results are in for BankGloucester’s 15th annual Banking for the Community Program. A total of 29 local organizations received votes this year, and the top 19 were awarded a total of $30,000 in grants. 

Griffin Electric 

Holliston-based Griffin Electric Inc. and its employees recently donated backpacks, each filled with an assortment of school supplies, to benefit local students and families. 

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union 

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union announced that the 2022 recipients of the Steve Jones Legacy Fund are; Cooperative Credit Union Association – Bed for a Child, Greater Lowell YMCA, Town of Chelmsford Scholarship Committee, Project Kompass, D’Youville Foundation and the Whistler House Museum of Art. 

Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development 

Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kenneally received the 2022 LISC Community Leadership Award in recognition of his leadership and contributions to statewide affordable housing, economic development, and equity initiatives. 

Community Good Works

