Community Good Works

BankGloucester

The results are in for BankGloucester’s 15th annual Banking for the Community Program. A total of 29 local organizations received votes this year, and the top 19 were awarded a total of $30,000 in grants.

Griffin Electric

Holliston-based Griffin Electric Inc. and its employees recently donated backpacks, each filled with an assortment of school supplies, to benefit local students and families.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union announced that the 2022 recipients of the Steve Jones Legacy Fund are; Cooperative Credit Union Association – Bed for a Child, Greater Lowell YMCA, Town of Chelmsford Scholarship Committee, Project Kompass, D’Youville Foundation and the Whistler House Museum of Art.

Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development

Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kenneally received the 2022 LISC Community Leadership Award in recognition of his leadership and contributions to statewide affordable housing, economic development, and equity initiatives.