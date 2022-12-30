Community Good Works

Advanced Property Management

Hyde Park-based Advanced Property Management teamed with Boston Police District 18 and the YMCA to help underserved youth have a great Christmas. APM sponsored the Annual Hyde Park Children’s Christmas Party, hosted each year by BPD District 18 and held at the YMCA on River Street.

American Eagle Financial Credit Union

East Hartford, Connecticut-based American Eagle Financial Credit Union delivered gift baskets with complimentary tickets for 2022 Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield to staff and families staying at Ronald McDonald House of Springfield and pediatric patients and care staff at Baystate Children’s Hospital. They also donated $2,500 to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Brookline Bank

Brookline Bank announced that 2,825 toys have been collected for the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots drive across its 29 banking offices, including 500 stuffed animals donated by the Everett PetSmart store to the bank’s Malden office.

City Realty

Allston-based City Realty’s City Kids foundation donated $10,000 to West End House. The donation will be used to further the success of the Boston students spending time at West End House and support the organization’s high-impact programs that ensure young people are succeeding academically, exploring the arts, developing career readiness skills and adopting healthy lifestyles.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank recently donated $1,500.00 to support Animal Adventures, with locations in Bolton and soon to be Hubbardston. The exotic animal rescue’s mission is to provide a home to unwanted and unable to be cared for animals.

Country Bank

Country Bank is proud to support Revitalize CDC in Springfield by providing a $30,000 grant.

HarborOne Bank

Brockton-based HarborOne Bank awarded, through its foundation, $245,000 in grants to 34 non-profits to support children and families across Southeastern Massachusetts and Greater Boston.

IC Credit Union

Fitchburg’s IC Credit Union announced that nominations have closed in its Great Holiday Giveback program, and more than 50 winning charities and non-profits have been selected. Winning charities were nominated by IC members and IC team members to receive $1,000 donations in their name. Additionally, each charity nominated by IC team members that didn’t receive the winning sum received $100 – all for a total of $26,300 going into 57 local non-profit organizations throughout Central Massachusetts.

Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley

The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley received a toy donation from Agawam High School Hockey Team on Dec. 11. The Agawam High School Hockey Team conducted their toy drive to collect donations for the RAPV’s Community Service Committee Toy Drive. King Ward also donated its bus to transport the toys.

The Savings Bank

The Savings Bank, of Newton, recently provided a $6,500 grant to the Boys and Girls Club of Stoneham and Wakefield to support the organization’s financial literacy program.