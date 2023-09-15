Community Good Works

Avidia Bank, Berkshire Bank, Brookline Bank, Cambridge Savings Bank, HarborOne Bank, Northern Bank, Salem Five Bank and Winchester Co-Operative Bank

Eight Massachusetts banks – Hudson’s Avidia Bank, Boston’s Berkshire Bank, Brookline Bank, Cambridge Savings Bank, Brockton’s HarborOne Bank, Woburn’s Northern Bank, Salem Five Bank and Winchester Co-Operative Bank – banded together to raise $300,000 for the nonprofit Heading Home, which works to end homelessness.

Separately, Berkshire Bank announced it had awarded college scholarships worth $2,500 each to 20 students in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont and Rhode Island.

Country Bank

Ware-based Country Bank announced it was making a $10,000 donation to the MA Farm Resiliency Fund, established by the Healey administration and the United Way of Central Massachusetts to help Massachusetts farmers recover from summer flooding that damaged or destroyed many crops, creating $15 million in losses across 100 farms.

The bank also helped raise $15,750 for Why Me & Sherry’s House, a Worcester nonprofit that provides resources and support to children battling cancer and their families, by sponsoring the second-annual Police Vs. Fire Baseball Classic in Worcester’s Polar Park.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank gave $1,000 to help fund the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade, to be held Sept. 17, and $2,000 to sponsor the 2023 Monson Food Truck & Music Festival being held Sept. 16.

The Savings Bank

The Savings Bank, headquartered in Wakefield, said it had given $3,100 to the Dom Druha Foundation, a volunteer-run organization serving Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russia’s ongoing invasion. The funds raised through customer donations, an employee dress-down day and a donation from the bank, will fund 520 personal hygiene kits for displaced Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

Webster Five

Webster Five said it gave $75,000 to 14 organizations, most based in Worcester County, that provide everything from STEM programming for elementary school students to free legal services for low-income and elderly area residents to cultural programming for local immigrants.