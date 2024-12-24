Developer Buys 198-Unit Abington Station Site 

Atlanta-based Wood Partners acquired an Abington parcel for $4.65 million that’s approved for a 198-unit housing development near an MBTA commuter rail station.

The 9-acre site on Summer Street was approved for the Abington Station project under Chapter 40B, the state affordable housing zoning law.

The development will consist of a 5-story, 277,186-square-foot building.

Caroline Ligotti, Linda Redeker and Emily McGranaghan of Boston City Group Inc. at Coldwell Banker Commercial procured the buyer and represented the seller, Abington Crossing LLC of Weymouth.

Wood Partners’ local developments include the 276-unit Alta French Hill project at 303 Lincoln St. in Marlborough, which is scheduled for completion in February.