Developer Submits 466-Unit Housing Plan in Beverly

Braintree-based developer John M. Corcoran & Co. is resuming its efforts to develop 466 housing units on a Beverly property after a state Land Court ruled against town officials in a previous proposal.

The Commons at Trask Lane is proposed on a 12-acre section of a wooded 77-acre parcel just west of the Beverly Golf and Tennis Club.

The project was originally proposed in 2017 and has been revised to reflect a 2017 state Land Court ruling that the Beverly Planning Board imposed some conditions beyond the scope of its authority, according to application materials submitted to the town by attorney Miranda Siemasko of law firm Glovsky.

The 501,000-square-foot project would be divided into two sites, each containing four residential buildings ranging from 73 to 83 units. The project would set aside 45 units for households earning 80 percent or less of area median income.

The Beverly Planning Board approved a subdivision for the project March 19. Additional site plan review is pending.

John Corcoran & Co. now is seeking approval under the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act office. Citing the town’s 2017 Community Housing Plan which identified the need for a broader range of housing options, developers said the project would diversify the residential building stock of which 53 percent of dwellings are single-family homes.

“With the vast majority of housing options being single family homes, the population has largely shifted towards middle-aged residents, with a 31-percent drop in the young adult population,” the environmental notification form submitted July 31 states.

According to a traffic study, the project would generate 2,176 new daily vehicle trips on Trask Lane.

A public comment period on the filing expires Aug. 27.

Editor’s note: This report has been updated to reflect that the project will also require a site plan review by the Beverly Planning Board.