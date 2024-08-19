Downtown Marlborough Development Gets $41M Financing Package

Procopio Cos. moved forward with its second multifamily development in Marlborough this year after acquiring a parcel near downtown and receiving $41.4 million in financing.

The project at 57 Main St. is located in a federal Opportunity Zone, which offers developers tax incentives to invest in neighborhoods designated as distressed.

Approved multifamily development sites with “strategic advantages” such as Opportunity Zones comprise the bulk of projects capitalized in Greater Boston in the current financing environment, according to brokerage Berkadia.

The 92-unit building will include 8,600 square feet of tenant amenity space and 3,500 square feet of ground-floor retail.

Colliers represented Procopio in sourcing the financing including joint venture equity by TwinFocus Real Estate Partners, and a construction loan led by HarborOne Bank in partnership with Westfield Bank.

In May, Middleton-based Procopio Cos. acquired an approved 140-unit development site at 339 Boston Post Road in Marlborough for $4 million, and received $32.3 million in financing from Salem Five Bank.