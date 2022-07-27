FoxRock Gets Financing for Next Quincy Development

A $58.5-million construction loan from Citizens Bank will catalyze the development of FoxRock Properties’ 201-unit Center & Stone complex in Quincy.

The project includes the restoration of the Masonic Temple and construction of a 6-story addition including 66 apartments at 1170 Hancock St., and another 135 apartments at 1200 Hancock St. Designs by Utile include a roof deck, outdoor pool, resident lounge, 9,500-square-foot restaurant, Citizens Bank branch and 165 garaged parking spaces.

JLL’s capital markets debt advisory team led by Senior Director Jonathan Schneider represented the borrower.

FoxRock has been a leading investor in downtown Quincy commercial and mutlifamily projects.

This spring, it began construction of the 465-unit Ashlar Park apartment complex, which will include four buildings at the former Quincy Medical Center property.