FTA Invited to Testify Before Legislature Wednesday

Lawmakers will formally return to the topic of MBTA safety failures next week when they convene a second oversight hearing to examine the transit agency.

Transportation Committee Co-chairs Rep. William Straus and Sen. Brendan Crighton announced Thursday they scheduled the next hearing for Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.

The Democrats said they invited representatives of the Federal Transit Administration, which last week published a 90-page report about the MBTA after an investigation of its safety issues. They also asked officials at the Department of Public Utilities, which federal investigators said has been falling short of its safety oversight role, to testify.

Others invited to the in-person and livestreamed hearing include MBTA Board of Directors Chair Betsy Taylor and frontline workers, Straus and Crighton said.

At the first oversight hearing in July, lawmakers pressed MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak and Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler on the costs associated with interim FTA findings and the T’s often opaque communications.