GBAR Names New Executive Director

The main trade group for real estate agents in Greater Boston’s urban core and its tony MetroWest suburbs has named a new chief administrator.

Maria Brogan replaces longtime leader John Dulczewski as the executive vice president of the Greater Boston Association of Realtors.

She comes to the association after nine years as CEO of the Northeast Association of Realtors, based in Westford and serving part of the Merrimack Valley.

There, she led an association rebrand and added member resources, GBAR said in its announcement.

“Maria’s immense experience, profound knowledge, and clear passion made her an easy choice as the association’s new Executive Vice President,” Greg Vasil, CEO of GBAR parent group the Greater Boston Real Estate Board, said in a statement. “The Greater Boston Association of REALTORS® will thrive under her leadership, and we look forward to all that is to come.