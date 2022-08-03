HarborOne Opens Brighton Branch

Brockton-based HarborOne Bank has opened its second branch in Brighton as the bank continues its Greater Boston expansion.

The new branch at 1608 Commonwealth Ave. is one of four former East Boston Savings Bank locations that HarborOne acquired last year from Rockland Trust following the East Boston Savings Bank merger.

“HarborOne continues to expand throughout Boston and its surrounding communities,” Joseph Casey, president and CEO of HarborOne Bank, said in a statement. “We are excited to announce the next location and look forward to welcoming existing and new consumers to the new Brighton location.”

HarborOne’s Greater Boston locations now include Cleveland Circle in Brighton, Cambridge, Brookline – all former East Boston Savings Bank branches – and Quincy and South Boston. All of these branches have been opened during the last two years. The bank opened its first Boston branch in the Financial District in 2019 after opening a loan production office at the same location in 2018.

HarborOne said these locations have used a market-driven activation strategy to generate more than $450 million in loans outstanding and $135 million in deposit relationships.

HarborOne will also expand its “HarborOne U” professional development and educational programming in these new markets.

The $4.7 billion-asset HarborOne has 31 full-service branches in Massachusetts and Rhode Island as well as two commercial loan offices in Boston and Providence.