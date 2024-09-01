Hot Property: 140 River St. Village

What: 140 River St. Village

Where: Mattapan

Owner: Caribbean Integration Community Development and Planning Office for Urban Affairs

Built: 2024-2025

A partnership between two affordable housing developers will add 30 senior housing units on a formerly vacant parcel in Mattapan.

In 2018, the Boston Department of Neighborhood Development sought proposals from developers to acquire the city-owned site for an affordable senior housing project. In 2020, the Boston Planning & Development Agency approved the project which reserved all units for households earning 30 to 70 percent of area median income.

NEI General Contracting broke ground in March, and completion is scheduled for summer 2025.

They Said It:

“We believe, above all, that everyone deserves an affordable place to call home. The 150 River St. Village will provide housing for those who are getting priced out of the city of Boston and will allow our residents to age comfortably within their community of existing supports.”

— Bill Grogan, president, Archdiocese of Boston Planning Office for Urban Affairs