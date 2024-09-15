Hot Property: 200 State St.

What: 200 State St.

Where: Boston

Owner: Carr Properties

Built: 1984

Following a recent lease renewal by FTI Consulting, the 200 State St. office tower has attained an occupancy rate of 94 percent.

The Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm occupies 21,910 square feet on the ninth floor of the 16-story office building next to Faneuil Hall Marketplace and the Rose Kennedy Greenway.

Owner Carr Properties recently completed a building renovation program including an updated lobby, new fitness center with locker room and showers, and a lobby kiosk offering food and beverages from For Five Coffee Roasters.

Carr Properties acquired the 304,178-square-foot office building in 2018 for $222 million.

They Said It:

“Over the years, we have seen FTI Consulting continue to grow at 200 State St. We look forward to continuing our partnership and maintaining an exceptional workplace that continues to meet their evolving needs.”

— Oliver Carr III, CEO, Carr Properties