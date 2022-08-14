Hot Property: 211 Congress St.

What: 211 Congress St.

Where: Boston

Owner: Drucker Assoc.

Built: 1930

Seven companies have committed to more than 30,000 square feet of leases and renewals at 211 Congress St., an 80,000-square-foot office building overlooking Post Office Square in Boston’s Financial District.

The transactions include a 10,769-square-foot renewal and expansion by Comniscient Technologies, a 3,727-square-foot lease by RMF Engineering, a 3,643-square-foot lease by NMW Capital, a 3,494-square-foot renewal and expansion by Invenomic Capital Management, a 3,448-square-foot renewal by an affiliate of Westbrook Partners, and leases of 3,403 square feet by Red Bull and 1,853 square feet of retail space by Better Bagels.

New York-based Drucker Assoc. purchased the property from Westbrook in 2018. Newmark is exclusive leasing agent, and Lincoln Property Co. is the manager.

They Said It:

“This strong leasing momentum demonstrates Drucker’s enthusiasm and ability to make the investments necessary to complete deals in the current leasing environment and speaks to the building’s great location and amenities — factors that resonate with the tenant base in today’s market.”

— Jason Cameron, senior managing director, Newmark