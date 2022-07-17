Hot Property: 400 Summer St.

What: 400 Summer St.

Where: Boston

Owner: WS Development

Built: 2020-2023

Construction crews from Suffolk held a topping off ceremony at the future headquarters of genomics testing firm Foundation Medicine this month at 400 Summer St. in Boston’s Seaport District.

Designed by architects Morris Adjmi, the project involves the construction of 3.8 million pounds of steel above, below and around the Interstate 90 Tunnel and the Summer Street viaduct.

The 625,000-square-foot building includes a 20-story steel core, more than 8,600 cubic yards of concrete slabs and 304,194 bricks. Completion is scheduled for 2023.

They Said It:

“It was the science and the art of the engineers that resulted in a structure as complex and yet as elegantly beautiful as this one. And it was the science, the art, the skill, and the brute force of the women and men of the steel fabrication, erection and other building trades, who brought that structure and this day to life.”

— Yanni Tsipis, senior vice president – Seaport, WS Development