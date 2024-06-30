Hot Property: Gibson Point

What: Gibson Point

Where: 1 Gibson Way, Revere

Owner: Redgate

Built: 2022-2024

Revere’s newest apartment complex is promoting a wellness-focused amenity package as it begins preleasing for move-ins in September.

Developed by Boston-based Redgate, the 291-unit Gibson Point includes a sauna and cold plunge pool designed for thermal cycling, a fitness studio and indoor-outdoor studio for yoga and barre workouts, and “Recovery Room” equipped with leg compression boots, foam rollers and massage guns. Gibson Point’s 11 coworking areas include standing treadmill desks and walking pads.

The property is located next to Revere’s Gibson Park and its tennis, basketball, pickleball and soccer facilities.

The property is listing studio units starting at monthly rents of $2,069 and junior one-bedroom units starting at $2,395. The project will include a shuttle service to the MBTA’s Wonderland station.

They Said It:

“From our state-of-the-art cold plunge pool to serene on-site spa experiences, every amenity at Gibson Point is meticulously curated to nurture mind, body, and soul. Paired with its commuter convenient location, on-site dining options, and picturesque vistas, Gibson Point will provide an unparalleled resident experience that serves as a gateway to a vibrant, balanced lifestyle.”

— Damian Szary, principal, Redgate