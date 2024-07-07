Hot Property: International Place Phase Two

What: International Place phase two renovations

Where: Boston

Owner: The Chiofaro Co.

Built: 2024-2025

The next phase of a $100 million capital improvement project at International Place includes renovation of the “IP Commons” central gathering space, main entrance and Fort Hill Plaza.

Developer Chiofaro Co. says the new IP Commons is designed as a “green heart” to attract tenants and visitors with additional seating, a 55-foot-high water feature and all-season garden with raised planting beds. The Commons will host arts and cultural events, community gatherings and business forums.

Fort Hill Plaza will add seating alcoves, while the Fort Hill entrance will be replaced by a 32-by-80-foot glass portal connecting the Fort Hill Plaza to IP Commons.

The project team includes Gensler, OJB and Columbia Construction.

They Said It:

“When designing these welcoming and vibrant spaces, we felt it was important to establish a central hub, almost like a town square, where new and old connections happen organically. Our goal was bolder than creating compelling physical spaces – it is meant to give life to the space and engender a sense of community where everyone is embraced, and every idea holds the power to inspire the next significant innovation or breakthrough.”

— Don Chiofaro Jr., vice president, Chiofaro Co.