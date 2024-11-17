Hot Property: NOBLE HQ

What: NOBLE headquarters

Where: One Marina Park Drive, Boston

Owner: The Fallon Co.

Built: 2024

Defense contractor NOBLE’s new headquarters in Boston’s Seaport District boosted in-person employee attendance and is designed to improve the defense contractor’s recruitment and retention.

The company occupies 12,700 square feet at the One Marina Park tower at the Fan Pier.

Boston-based Dyer Brown designed the offices with fewer dedicated workstations and more collaborative and flex areas. A reception lounge that doubles as community space leads to daylit work areas, perimeter meeting rooms and huddle rooms.

They Said It:

“Noble’s CEO and executives made clear that in-person collaborative work is essential to their success and realizing growth potential. They also wanted to be competitive in recruitment and retention of talented professionals, so creating a leading-edge workplace that would put them even more prominently ‘on the map,’ so to speak – with appealing amenities and a vibrant culture focused on teamwork – was a priority.”

— Sara Ross, principal, Dyer Brown