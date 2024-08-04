Hot Property: Northampton Street Residences

What: Northampton Street Residences

Where: 373 Northampton St., Roxbury

Owner: Transom Real Estate and Harbor Run Development

Built: September 2023-March 2025

Brookline-based Kaplan Construction is targeting a March 2025 completion date for the 40,000-square-foot Northampton Street Residences, a 47-unit condominium development for first-time, moderate-income homebuyers in Roxbury.

THR Acquisition, a partnership of Transom Real Estate and Harbor Run Development received financing from Eastern Bank, Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp. and MassHousing’s CommonWealth Builder program, which is designed to encourage home ownership developments in communities of color.

Höweler + Yoon Architecture designed the building with textured brickwork reflecting the surrounding buildings in the South End Landmark District. Other members of the project team included architect of record Bargmann Hendrie + Archetype, Wozny/Barbar & Associates, Civil & Environmental Consultants, H+O Structural Engineering, Stantec and Kyle Zick Landscape Architecture.

They Said It:

“Our goal is to offer Roxbury families the opportunity to return to the neighborhood in which they grew up, fostering a sense of continuity and community. Kaplan Construction, with its broad experience building multi-family homes and its commitment to community values, was ideally suited to execute this vision.”

— Ted Lubitz, principal, THR Acquisition LLC