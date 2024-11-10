Hot Property: Pennyweight Hotel

What: Pennyweight Hotel Boston

Where: 155 Portland St., Boston

Owner: Boylston Properties and Copford Capital Management

Completed: 2024

A 112-room boutique hotel in Boston’s Bulfinch Triangle reopened in October following a renovation and rebranding project.

Now known as the Pennyweight Hotel Boston, the property is part of Hilton’s Curio Collection. Locally sourced artwork and artifacts curated by Alchemy Station decorate the public spaces. On the ground floor, 155 On Portland transforms from an espresso bar by day to cocktail bar at night.

The hotel’s new name is a nod to the street address and 1.55-gram measurement of the pennyweight coin.

In 2023, the property owners received $39 million in financing from Needham Bank to rebrand the former Onyx Hotel for the renovation and rebranding project, which was designed by JCJ Architecture of Boston.

They Said It:

“We curated a collection for the Pennyweight that embodies Boston: smart, historic, edgy, quirky, bold and beautiful. The works by local artists ignite curiosity about the past while magnifying today’s cool creators.”

— Suzi Hlavacek, co-founder, Alchemy Station