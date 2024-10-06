Hot Property: Stone Mill Lofts

What: Stone Mill Lofts conversion

Where: 72 General St., Lawrence

Owner: WinnCompanies

Built: 2022-2024

The oldest mill in the city of Lawrence was converted into multifamily housing including decarbonized building systems in a $39.2 million adaptive reuse project by WinnCompanies of Boston.

The Stone Mill Lofts’ all-electric HVAC systems use heat pumps and energy recovery systems in place of fossil fuel-burning boilers. Triple-pane historic replica windows contribute to an air-tight building envelope.

The project includes 69 income-restricted apartments reserved for households earning 30 to 60 percent of area median income, and 17 market-rate units. MassHousing provided $25.8 million in financing.

Completed in 1848, the 149,2220-square-foot complex along the Merrimack River manufactured tools, mill machinery and water turbines during its industrial heyday.

They Said It:

“The opening of the Stone Mill marks a historic turning point in our clean energy transition. This iconic building proves that electrifying our homes is good for renters and the climate.”

— Rebecca Tepper, secretary, Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs