Hot Property: The Beck

What: The Beck

Where: 19 Railroad Ave., Haverhill

Owner: Procopio Cos.

Built: 2023-2024

Construction of a transit-oriented development in Haverhill recently passed a milestone with the commencement of interior fitouts for the 290-unit complex known as The Beck.

Dellbrook|JKS is general contractor for the development by Middleton-based Procopio Cos., which will include a 1.4-acre public park and road improvements paid by a $1.95 million MassWorks grant.

The Beck will include 6,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space in addition to 290 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with sweeping views of the Merrimack River.

The development was designed by architecture firm CUBE3, with Bohler as engineer. The Beck is scheduled for completion in spring 2025.

They Said It:

“This milestone moves us one step closer to delivering much-needed housing to the Greater Boston market. As one of the largest multifamily developments under construction in Massachusetts, situated in a prime location next to an MBTA commuter rail station, The Beck will deliver on the housing production priorities outlined by Gov. Healey’s administration.”

— David Roache, vice president of development, Procopio Cos.