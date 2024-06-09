Hot Property: The Mother Church

What: First Church of Christ, Scientist – The Mother Church

Where: 250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston

Owner: First Church of Christ, Scientist

Built: 1895

An eight-year renovation project designed by Boston-based Finegold Alexander Architects was named a recipient of the 2024 Preservation Massachusetts Paul & Niki Tsongas Award.

The project is intended to extend the life of the 192,000-square-foot First Church of Christ, Scientist’s Mother Church by a century. The work included restoration of the 200-foot-high dome and installation of a stainless steel cable system supporting a terra cotta rain screen for the original Guastavino Co. semi-domes.

Located in the heart of Christian Science Center Plaza, the structure includes a Romanesque Revival-style church completed in 1895 and a Neoclassical domed extension completed in 1906.

They Said It:

“Our firm is passionate about our historic preservation work, and it has been an honor to work with The First Church of Christ, Scientist, and our collaborative team of experts to restore and preserve one of Boston’s most iconic historic structures.”

— Regan Shields Ives, principal, Finegold Alexander Architects