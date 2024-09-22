Hot Property: Toll Brothers at The Pinehills

What: Toll Brothers at The Pinehills – Owls Nest – Regency Collection

Where: Plymouth

Owner: Toll Brothers

Built: 2023-2024

The newest 55-and-over community at Plymouth’s Pinehills includes 44 single-family homes ranging from 2,133 to over 3,300 square feet.

Toll Brothers’ Owls Nest-Regency Collection features four 1- and 2-story home designs including first-floor primary bedroom suites, flex rooms and outdoor living options. Prices start in the upper $900,000s.

A private clubhouse includes a fitness center, pool and bocce court. Residents also have access to Pinehills’ community-wide amenities such as the Pinehills Golf Club, tennis courts and the Stonebridge Club.

Move-ins are scheduled for early 2025. Home buyers will have the option of personalizing designs through Toll Brothers’ design studio. The Chatham model home is scheduled to open this fall.

They Said It:

“Our new collection at The Pinehills offers the perfect neighborhood for active adults looking for a vibrant community and a quality luxury home that is easy to maintain. With a variety of modern home designs and numerous options for personalization, home buyers can truly make their home their own.”

— Dave Bauer, Massachusetts division president, Toll Brothers