Hot Property: Trident Logistics Center

What: Trident Logistics Center

Where: 101 Lee Burbank Highway, Revere

Owner: Link Logistics and Saracen Properties

Built: 2024-2025

A former fuel tank farm is being redeveloped as a 635,000-square-foot logistics center targeting tenants focusing on last-mile distribution and proximity to air cargo and marine freight hubs.

Newton-based Saracen Properties and Blackstone’s Link Logistics recently broke ground on the first phase of Trident Logistics Center, which is scheduled for completion in late 2025. Demolition and remediation of the former Global Petroleum tank farm was completed earlier this year on the 23-acre site.

Gilbane Building Co. is overseeing construction of the speculative project, located less than 2 miles from Logan International Airport and 6 miles from the Conley Terminal in South Boston. Building A is a 376,000-square-foot warehouse with 40-foot ceilings, 60 loading docks and a tilt-up precast concrete building envelope.

They Said It:

“Just 3 miles north of downtown Boston, the forthcoming Trident Logistics Center will provide optimally located space for a variety of urban industrial uses. With 20 percent of the state’s industrial workforce – over 146,000 people – located within 10 miles of the project, the site offers unparalleled access to a local, skilled talent pool.”

— Justin MacEachern, vice president of Massachusetts and Northern New England, Gilbane Building Co.