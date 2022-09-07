Hotel Proposed for Site of Storied Cambridge Music Venue

A 6-story hotel would be developed on the site of Cambridge’s famed Middle East nightclub under plans submitted by the property owners this week.

The Central Square music landmark would be demolished to make room for a six-story, nearly 54,000-square-foot hotel with ground-floor retail and a sixth-floor restaurant.

The Middle East opened in 1969 and began hosting live rock performances in the late 1980s, while expanding its concert and live music spaces through acquisitions of neighboring properties in the Central Square neighborhood.

The latest plans, submitted Aug. 16 to Cambridge officials, include plans for a 2,282-square-foot music venue and lobby on the ground floor of the new building, and hotel guest rooms occupying the second through fifth floors.

The sixth floor would be occupied by a 4,184-square-foot bar and restaurant, along with kitchen space and restrooms. The plans also include a basement music venue of undisclosed size.

The Cambridge Historical Commission will review the proposal to demolish the 1928 structure at a future meeting. The commission’s Thursday agenda states that the applicant has requested a postponement of the hearing.

Cambridge-based Sater Realty acquired the nightclub in 2014 for $7.1 million, but placed it on the market for $40 million in 2020 while announcing its intention to retain the Middle East as a part of the redevelopment.