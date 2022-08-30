Housing and Performance Space Proposed at JP Church

A multifamily developer that’s active in adaptive reuse projects throughout New England proposes 55 housing units and performance space at Jamaica Plain’s long-shuttered Blessed Sacrament Church.

Pennrose was selected in November 2021 by the nonprofit Hyde Square Task Force to redevelop the former church property at 361 Centre St., after it agreed to include performance and multi-use space managed by the group.

The 63,235-square-foot project will include a range of income-restricted housing, from units reserved for households earning under 30 percent of the area median income to 120 percent of AMI, according to a notification letter submitted to the Boston Planning & Development Agency.

The project will retain the church building while adding a pair of additions at the rear of the property, Pennrose Regional Vice President Charlie Adams wrote. The plans include 6,475 square feet of multipurpose and performance space operated by the task force, which provides enrichment programs for neighborhood youth including affordable music lessons. The task force’s board of directors voted in 2020 to sell the church property.

Architects DiMella Shaffer, which have designed school-to-housing conversions for Pennrose in Auburn and Hyde Park, are designing the church redevelopment. Pennrose is also partnering with LGBTQ Senior Housing Inc. of Boston on redevelopment of Hyde Park’s former Rogers Middle School at 15 Everett St. into 75 housing units.

In September, the Baker administration selected Pennrose to redevelop the 9-acre Soldiers Home property in Chelsea and expand its capacity from 150 to 248 units.