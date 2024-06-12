Housing Proposed in ‘Squares and Streets’ District

The Boston Planning & Development Agency’s “Squares and Streets” program to encourage housing production gained traction with a proposed redevelopment of a property on a busy Mattapan commercial corridor.

Moawed Properties, owner of the 841 Morton St. property since 2002, proposes redeveloping a service station as a 74,000-square-foot multifamily development including 48 housing units and a 52-space parking garage.

In April, the Boston Planning & Development Agency’s directors approved the Mattapan “Squares and Streets” rezoning plans for three sections of the neighborhood. Mattapan is the first neighborhood in Boston affected by Mayor Michelle Wu’s initiative, which is designed to remove regulatory barriers to higher-density multifamily development near transit stops and neighborhood centers.

The Morton Street parcel is located within one of the Mattapan “Squares and Streets” districts and complies with most of its guidelines, according to a notification letter submitted to the BPDA by Mitchell Fischman of MLF Consulting.

Developers are proposing a 5-story building including 2,122 square feet of retail space at the property, located 300 feet from the Morton Street station on the MBTA commuter rail’s Fairmount line.

The site is “superbly well-served by public transportation” because of its location on three MBTA bus lines and proximity to the commuter rail station, Fischman wrote.

Additional “Squares + Streets” districts are under review in Roslindale Square, Hyde Park’s Cleary Square, and the Codman Square, Four Corners and Fields Corner sections of Dorchester.

Moawed Properties acquired the half-acre parcel in 2002 for $1.175 million, according to a Suffolk County deed.