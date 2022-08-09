KeyBank to Use BlueSnap’s Payments Platform

KeyBank has selected Waltham-based financial technology company BlueSnap to provide a global payments platform for the bank’s middle market and institutional clients working in the e-commerce space.

BlueSnap offers a global payment orchestration platform to help businesses accept digital payments around the world. The company said in a statement today that it will provide KeyBank with gateway options to facilitate cross border e-commerce.

“We are incredibly excited to work with BlueSnap on this new gateway reseller relationship,” Scott McLaughlin, vice president of embedded banking at KeyBank, said in the statement. “BlueSnap’s flexible operating model for their payment orchestration platform gives our larger middle market and institutional clients the flexibility to process additional payments globally and seamlessly.”

BlueSnap said its platform lets businesses sell using more than 100 currencies and global payment types, and the platform includes e-wallets, automated accounts receivable, fraud protection and chargeback management, regulatory solutions and tax compliance, and unified global reporting.

“The relationship with KeyBank’s significant distribution channel showcases the market need for BlueSnap’s technology,” Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap, said in the statement. “We can now connect with and enable payments for millions of merchants and ISVs in the U.S. and internationally with the most easy-to-use, adept and scalable payments solution available in the industry.”