Lamacchia Named GBAR Realtor of the Year

The Greater Boston Association of Realtors named Anthony Lamacchia as the recipient of its 2024 Realtor of the Year award.

Lamacchia Realty recently announced the honor in a post on its website.

The annual award recognizes an association member who made a significant contribution to the real estate profession and their local community in the previous 18 months, whether through service to their Realtor organization, business accomplishments or community involvement.

“Our new Realtor of the Year has shown an incredible level of commitment to service and engagement in their community especially over the past year,” GBAR 2023 Realtor of the Year recipient Dino Confalone said in a statement provided by Lamacchia Realty. “A participant on several local association committees, our recipient’s volunteerism has been focused primarily on advocacy, programming, and initiatives…Known for his high energy and entrepreneurial spirit, our new Realtor of the Year is a frequent speaker and panelist at national real estate conferences who also regularly shares industry knowledge and business acumen with agents nationwide.”

Confalone is a Realtor with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.

Lamacchia’s award also comes as his company is coming off a year-long, brokerage acquisition campaign that saw it gain footholds or significant presences in every market across the state outside the Greater Boston and Worcester markets where the Waltham-based brokerage had traditionally operated. The company now has offices from the Berkshires to Cape Cod.

“I am honored to receive this recognition and would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone who participated in the selection process. It’s a privilege to be part of a profession that makes such a profound impact on people’s lives. I just want to say that I appreciate everyone’s work and I love what we do, and I love what we do on behalf of consumers,” Lamacchia said in a statement.