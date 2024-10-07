Leominster Credit Union officially rebranded to All One Credit Union on Monday.

“We decided to change our name to better represent our mission, vision, and the diverse communities we serve. This change marks our commitment to innovation, growth, and inclusion,” the credit union wrote on its website.

“Our new name reflects our commitment to our members and our communities, embodies our values, encompasses everything we stand for and is inclusive to all. As we evolve, it is important our brand evolves, while delivering a message that is welcoming and meaningful across the counties we serve,” the announcement says.

All One also stated that it believes the rebrand will be beneficial for new and current members alike.

“The rebranding effort is designed to enhance our visibility and commitment to growth and inclusion while supporting our members’ diverse needs,” the credit union said.

All One Credit Union has more than 40,000 members and assets of more than $700 million. The credit union has 10 branches located in Leominster, Worcester, Clinton, Holden, Sterling, and North Leominster and has been in business since 1954.

The credit union is led by Barbara Mahoney who became the credit union’s first-ever female CEO. She joined LCU in 2003 as vice president of human resources and became senior vice president of human resources in 2010. Mahoney was promoted to senior vice president and COO in January 2019 before being named president and CEO.

To celebrate the name change, All One is hosting a celebration on Oct. 9 that will include an appearance from former New England Patriots offensive lineman Joe Andruzzi.