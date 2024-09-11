‘Lite Brite’ Energy Storage Proposed in Brighton

Anticipated future demand for renewable energy storage prompted a proposal for an industrial property’s redevelopment near the Massachusetts Turnpike in Brighton.

The “Project Lite Brite” at 35 Electric Ave. is located next to an Eversource substation, and will be designed to store excess energy from renewable sources such as offshore wind, developer Flatiron Energy said in its submission to the Boston Planning Department.

Fewer than 5 percent of all properties in Boston are suitable for such facilities, which require proximity to electrical infrastructure and compatible zoning, according to Flatiron Energy.

The project would replace six industrial buildings on the 2.8-acre site with a 2-story, 62,000-square-foot facility including five 5,000-square-foot battery storage rooms. The project has been in the planning stages since 2019. Boulder, Colorado-based Flatiron Energy acquired the project from another developer in fall 2023.

The proposal requires large project approval under Article 80 of the Boston zoning code, and a height variance from the Zoning Board of Appeal. The 50-foot height reflects 25-foot floor-to-floor heights and a parapet to conceal rooftop equipment.

A public comment period runs through Oct. 18.

A Texas-based battery storage company is seeking to occupy a portion of The Davis Cos.’ proposed 7.2 million-square-foot Docklands Innovation District development in Everett.

The Trimount Energy battery storage facility would occupy 21 acres on Beacham Street, tying into an Eversource substation next to the recently decommissioned Exelon Mystic Generating Station.

Developers of both the Everett and Brighton projects say they would advance the goals of Massachusetts’ 2021 Clean Energy Act, by providing storage for energy generated from wind and solar projects. The law seeks to encourage renewable energy production while decreasing reliance on fossil fuels.