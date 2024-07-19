Outgoing Madison Park CEO to Lead MHIC Investments

Outgoing Madison Park Development Corp. CEO Leslie Reid is joining the Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp. to oversee expansion efforts and new product development.

Reid had been head of one of the state’s oldest and largest community development corporations, which focuses its work in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, for the last five years before announcing her resignation recently. Reid also teaches mixed income housing policy and finance at MIT’s Center for Real Estate.

On Reid’s watch, MPDC permitted or built significant portions of its Bartlett Station redevelopment and permitted and financed a mid-rise residential building in Nubian Square, among other projects.

At MHIC, Reid will be chief of investment programs, a new position on the nonprofit private affordable housing lender’s executive leadership team. She “will focus on market growth and expansion, and new product and program development” and “oversee all investment, as well as MHIC’s Community Impact program,” the lender said in an announcement.

“We’re not just facing an affordable housing crisis, but a housing crisis overall, in Massachusetts and across the country. We need innovative leaders that can help expedite the development of homes across the affordability spectrum. Leslie is such a leader. She brings over thirty incredible years of experience in affordable housing and community development to our organization,” MHIC President and CEO Moddie Turay said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have her expertise and leadership on our team as we launch new programs and take on new projects.”