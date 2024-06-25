Overnight Fire Ravages Jacob Wirth Co. Property

A Theater District blaze caused an estimated $3 million in damages to the historic former Jacob Wirth Co. restaurant which was undergoing renovations in preparation for reopening in August.

The four-alarm fire had already spread to all four levels of the building at 31-37 Stuart St. when fire crews arrived shortly after 11 p.m.

The fire was knocked down shortly after midnight, according to the Boston Fire Department on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Allston-based City Realty Group acquired the 10,000-square-foot building in February 2023 for nearly $5.3 million.

The project received building permits in December 2022 for $400,000 in renovations, and an electrical permit for $150,000 to serve the new restaurant and four housing units in July 2023, according to data from Boston’s Inspectional Services Department.

The structure dates back to 1844 and had city of Boston landmark protection. A previous fire took place in 2018, forcing the restaurant to close.

City Realty Group announced plans in 2023 to partner with Royale Entertainment Group on an updated version of the restaurant and bar known for its Old World ambience and traditional German cuisine.

In a statement, Royale Entertainment Group’s Jamison Laguardia said the company is “heartbroken over the fire that occurred late last evening. We’ve been working diligently to restore this landmark building, first opened in 1868, to continue the great legacy of Jacob Wirth for future generations. We are deeply thankful to the Boston Fire Department for its fast response, and beyond grateful no one was injured.”

The restaurant was scheduled to reopen in August, according to a report on NECN.

The building sits in the shadow of the Ava Theater District luxury apartment tower, where residents were evacuated temporarily to the W Hotel, NECN reported.

Editor’s note: This report has been updated with a statement from Royale Entertainment Group.