Personnel File – No. 300

Alltrust Credit Union

Fairhaven-based Alltrust Credit Union has hired Shanon Dubois as the vice president of retail lending operations. Dubois was most recently vice president of operations at Poli Mortgage Group.

Cape Cod 5

Hyannis-based Cape Cod 5 has hired Kellie Jansen and Brian Walsh as mortgage loan officers.

DPS Group

Boston-based engineering firm DPS Group announced that it has promoted Mike Sheehan to U.S. regional director of architecture & engineering. In addition, the company has hired Keith Donnelly as the U.S. regional LEAN specialist, Nathan Speanburg as U.S. regional director and project management and Noe Vallejo, U.S. regional director and environmental health & safety.

Mortgage Network Inc.

Danvers-based Mortgage Network Inc announced that Bruce Barilar has been named a 2021 Top Mortgage Originator by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

The Peabody Cos.

Braintree-based real estate and property management company The Peabody Cos announce that Salvatore Pagano has obtained OSHA 10 certification.

Simpson Gumpertz & Heger

Waltham-based engineering firm Simpson Gumpertz & Heger has hired Derrick Watkins as principal. Most recently, Derrick was a vice president at SC Solutions in San Diego.

TD Bank

TD Bank announced it has hired Eric Carlson as regional vice president for its Boston, South Shore and Cape Cod commercial and small business lending operations. Carlson was most recently with Rockland Trust in an unspecified capacity.

The bank also announced the hiring of Sally Medeiros, also a former Rockland Trust employee, as a commercial relationship manager focused on the Boston-area, South Shore and Cape Cod markets.

Tighe & Bond, Inc.

Westfield-based engineering firm Tighe & Bond, Inc. announced today that Greg Lucas has joined the firm as a senior project manager.