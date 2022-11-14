Personnel File – No. 311

Bay State Savings Bank

Worcester-based Bay State Savings Bank announced that Rachel G. Hall has been promoted to vice president and human resources. Prior to joining Bay State Savings Bank, Hall was employed by the New England Center for Children as a human resources specialist.

Cape Cod 5

Hyannis-based Cape Cod 5 announced several new members of its South Shore team. Sean Harbour and Jim Harrington have joined the bank as mortgage loan officers, serving customers in the South Shore area and bringing a combined 40 years of experience in the industry. Kelly Le has joined Cape Cod 5 in the role of banking center manager, and Donald “Donnie” Robicheau has joined the bank as treasury management officer.

Greylock Federal Credit Union

Pittsfield-based Greylock Federal Credit Union announced the promotion of Jennifer O’Neil to the role of vice president and market manager.

IC Credit Union

Fitchburg-based IC Credit Union recently named Christopher Hendry as CEO of the Year by the Cooperative Credit Union Association.

Rockland Trust Co.

Hanover-based Rockland Trust is pleased to welcome Slayton Purcell to its asset-based lending team as a vice president and relationship manager. In his role, Slayton is responsible for managing a growing portfolio of clients while underwriting and building new relationships. Prior to joining Rockland Trust, Slayton worked for Pitney Bowes Bank as the associate director of corporate lending,

Vantage Builders

Vantage Builders Inc. announced that Andy Roy has been promoted to project executive and Joe Carreiro has joined the firm also as project executive.