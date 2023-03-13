Personnel File – No. 326

Acella Construction Corp.

Pembroke-based Acella Construction Corp. announced the promotion of Nick Costa to project manager.

BankFive

Fall River-based BankFive has hired Joseph Shea as assistant vice president and investment executive with the bank’s financial planning arm, Infinex Financial Group.

BankProv

Amesbury-based BankProv announced it had promoted Janine Jakubauskas to the role of chief risk officer and David Gagnon to the role of chief credit officer. Gagnon had been senior credit officer and Jakubauskas had been enterprise risk officer.

Berkshire Bank

Boston-based Berkshire Bank’s parent company, Berkshire Hills Bancorp, has promoted Sumant Pustake to executive vice president and chief transformation and strategy officer.

Brookline Bank

Brookline Bank promoted Polina Frenklakh to manage its Newton Centre branch.

Jack Conway

Al Becker, president and chief operating officer of Hanover-based residential real estate brokerage Jack Conway, was recently appointed secretary of the MLS PIN board of directors.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

Lowell-based Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union announced Naomi Prendergast has been elected chair of its board of directors. She is president and CEO of D’Youville Life & Wellness Community in Lowell.

Madison Park Development Corp.

Boston-based Madison Park Development Corp. has promoted Intiya Ambrogi-Isaza to vice president of real estate and Haris Lefteri to director of Hibernian Hall.

Mass Bay Credit Union

Boston-based Mass Bay Credit Union announced Rich Bonomo has been hired as vice president and chief financial officer.

MutualOne Bank

Framingham’s MutualOne Bank announced the promotion of Brenda Fishlock to first vice president of compliance and BSA officer.

NEI General Contracting

Boston’s NEI General Contracting announced the promotion of Marisa Somers to project executive.

Newburyport Bank

Newburyport Bank has hired Alan Brown as assistant vice president and business development officer in its Dover, New Hampshire branch and Scott Kaiser as vice presidnet and commercial loan officer. Prior to joining Newburyport Bank, Kaiser held a similar title at Northway Bank in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Northeast Private Client Group

Newton-based investment real estate brokerage, Northeast Private Client Group announced the promotion of Brad Carlson to senior associate.

The Peabody Cos.

Braintree-based real estate and property management firm The Peabody Cos. has promoted Katrina Pavetto to vice president and head of its administration and compliance department.

Rockland Trust Co.

Hanover-based Rockland Trust Co. has hired Brenda Mackey as a vice president and treasury management sales officer and promoted Anthony Carson to vice president and business banking officer. Mackey was previously vice president of commercial deposits at LendingClub Bank – formerly Radius Bank – and Carson was previously the manager of Rockland Trust’s Revere branch.

Winstanley Enterprises

Concord-based Winstanley Enterprises has hired Alison Lies as its new executive vice president from Gazit Horizons, where she was chief investment officer.

Workers Credit Union

Leominster-based Workers Credit Union has hired Linda Colby an assistant vice president and area manager and Rachna Bhatia as vice president of the member information center, and promoted Josh Pereira to assistant vice president and area manager. Previously, Colby was a manager at American Airlines Credit Union and Bhatia worked in an unspecified capacity for Infinity Federal Credit Union.