Personnel File – No. 336

BayCoast Bank

Swansea-based BayCoast Bank has promoted Matthew Payette to senior vice president and chief community banking officer.

Brookline Bank

Brookline Bank President and CEO Darryl Fess has been named to the Boston Main Streets Foundation’s board of directors.

Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. has hired Jeffrey Smith to lead its wealth management group, replacing the retiring Jennifer Pline. Smith was previously a senior vice president with Rockland Trust Co.

East Cambridge Savings Bank

East Cambridge Savings Bank’s retiring President and CEO Gilda Nogueira was honored with the Massachusetts Bankers Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Fidelity Bank

Leominster-based Fidelity Bank has named Gene Santos-Roesler as manager of its newly-reopened downtown Worcester branch.

Green Leaf Construction

Leominster-based Green Leaf Construction announced that it has hired Andrea Healy as director of human resources and compliance. She previously held similar titles at Cutler Assoc. and North Brookfield Savings Bank.

J Barrett & Co.

Beverly-based residential brokerage J Barrett & Co. says Patricia Gallagher Martin has affiliated with its Ipswich office as a Realtor.

JLL

Commercial real estate brokerage JLL has hired Tom Sullivan as a senior managing director in the capital markets group in its Boston office.

John M. Corcoran & Co.

John M. Corcoran & Co. has hired Bob Ruzzo, former chief operating officer at MassDevelopment, as an executive vice president of property management.

Mass Bay Credit Union

Boston-based Mass Bay Credit Union has hired Alison Schirone as vice president of marketing and business development.

MHIC

The Massachusetts Housing Investment Corp. has appointed Sean Beirne as deputy director of capital development. Prior to joining MHIC, Beirne was the assistant vice president of community development investments at Citizens Bank.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank has promoted Catherine Rioux to commercial loan officer.

New Valley Bank & Trust

Springfield-based New Valley Bank & Trust announced a slate of promotions:

Becky Elias to senior vice president and chief lending officer.

Elizabeth Beaudry to senior vice president and chief credit officer.

Renee Messier to senior vice president of cash management and retail banking.

Jeannette Ramos to senior vice president of vice president of operations and technology.

Marcella Zimmerman to vice president of human resources.

Vice President of Commercial Banking Aaron Goodman is adding investor relations, marketing and charitable giving to his portfolio.

The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank

The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank has promoted Edward Schumann to vice president of compliance and Lisa Lawler to assistant vice president and portfolio manager.

Winchester Savings Bank

Winchester Savings Bank announced the appointment of Sara Perkins Salehpour and Paula Cotter to its board of directors.