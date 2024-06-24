Personnel File – No. 370

BankFive

Fall River’s BankFive announced President and CEO Anne Tangen has been elected treasurer of the Massachusetts Bankers Association’s board of directors.

The bank also announced Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Catherine Dillon has been elected to nonprofit Entrepreneurship for All’s board of directors.

Bristol County Savings Bank

Bristol County Savings Ban, based in Taunton, announced the promotions of Dan Oliveira, Andrew Omer and Becky Velazquez to assistant vice president and portfolio manager, assistant vice president and commercial loan officer and assistant vice president and commercial loan administration manager, respectively.

CambridgeSeven

Architecture firm CambridgeSeven announced senior exhibit designer Doug Simpson is retiring.

Cape Cod 5

Hyannis bank Cape Cod 5 announced its CEO Matt Burke has been elected to the Massachusetts Bankers Association board of directors.

Catalano Architects

Boston firm Catalano Architects announced the elevation of three employees to Principal: Elena Stancheva, Kerri Byrne, and Garrett Avery.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank announced the appointment of Kali H. Delorey and Dale A. DiMeco to its board of directors, replacing retiring members Robert M. Farragher and John F. Kilcoyne. Delorey owns RE/MAX Journey in downtown Clinton and DiMeco owns DiMeco’s Nursery and Landscape.

Dedham Savings

Dedham Savings announced a slate of promotions in its residential lending division:

Diane Hutchinson to first vice president and residential lending systems and product manager

Barbara Gniado to vice president and loan operations application manager

Cathy Hamilton to vice president and commercial loan operations manager

Susan Read, to vice president and residential loan operations manager

Kathleen DiFazio to assistant vice president and residential lending compliance support officer

Jillian Morley to commercial loan operations officer

Lindsay Pereira, residential loan operations officer

East Cambridge Savings Bank

East Cambridge Savings Bank announced former president and CEO Gilda M. Nogueira has been elected to chair its board of directors.

ERA Key Realty

ERA Key Realty announced that Will Rose has re-affiliated with its Millis office as a Realtor.

Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank, based in Leominster, announced the appointment of Towma Rastad as community engagement manager. A new position with the Bank, Rastad will oversee the Bank’s overall community relations activities, including charitable giving, sponsorships, volunteerism, events and partnerships.

Finegold Alexander Architects

Finegold Alexander Architects, based in Boston, announced three promotions: Principal Christopher Lane to the company’s board of directors, Clair Colburn to associate principal and Josie Catino to senior associate.

Massachusetts Convention Center Authority

The Massachusetts Convention Center Authority announced the hiring of Yuisa Pérez as chief people officer, charged with leading the authority “in fostering a welcoming and inclusive culture for MCCA employees, its contract partners, and the hundreds of thousands of guests that visit its facilities annually” following critiques of the MCCA’s workplace culture under previous leadership.

Monson Savings Bank

Monson Savings Bank announced the hiring of former Florence Bank teller operations manager Lirianna Powers as the new assistant manager of its Ware branch.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank announced it has hired John Fearing as senior vice president and senior commercial loan officer. He previously was senior lending officer at Savers Bank.

River Run Bancorp

River Run Bancorp, the parent of Newburyport Bank and Haverhill’s Pentucket Bank announced Kayla Brown has been made assistant vice president and executive assistant to the CEO of Newburyport Bank.

The mutual holding company also announced Joanna Buccieri had been named senior vice president and director of residential and consumer lending, a position overseeing all residential and consumer lending departments at both constituent banks. Buccieri previously held the same title at Newburyport Bank, alone.

The company also announced Kristina Saalfrank, formerly assistant vice president of operations risk at Newburyport Bank, would be elevated to vice president and operational risk team lead for the entire holding company.

South Shore Bank

South Shore Bank announced President and CEO Jim Dunphy was honored with the Richard Cardinal Cushing Award from Cardinal Cushing Centers at the social services nonprofit’s annual Springtime Gala.

Synergy

Major downtown Boston office landlord Synergy announced it’s hired Justin Fisher as vice president of asset management. He was previously director of real estate asset management at Manulife Investment Management.