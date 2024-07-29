Personnel File – No. 374

Dedham Savings

Dedham Savings said it has promoted Fouad Saba to administrative staff director officer.

Hancock Assoc.

Hancock Assoc., a surveying and engineering firm based in Danvers, said it’s promoted Joseph D. Peznola to vice president of engineering.

Hanscom FCU

Hanscom Federal Credit Union announced the promotion of Stacey Browne to chief of staff in the office of the credit union’s president.

Haverhill Bank

Haverhill Bank announced its Vice President of Compliance Elizabeth Cronin was named “exchangite of the year” by the Breakfast Exchange Club of Greater Haverhill. The bank said the honor recognized “her sensitivity to community needs and service to fulfill the club’s mission.”

New England Affordable Housing Management Association

The New England Affordable Housing Management Association said it has hired Susan Gomes as its new executive director. She was previously a member of the accounting department at Beacon Residential management.

Pentucket Bank

Haverhill-based Pentucket Bank has hired Elma Mandzo as a vice president of treasury and a business relationship manager. She previously held a vice president and retail sales manager role at Newburyport Bank, which shares a mutual holding company with Pentucket.

Robinson+Cole

Law firm Robinson+Cole announced it’s hired Kimberly A. Sigler to its Boston real estate and development practice group.

Rollstone Bank & Trust

Fitchburg-based Rollstone Bank & Trust President and CEO Martin F. Connors has been elected to chair the board at The Savings Bank Mutual Life Insurance Company of Massachusetts, based in Woburn.

Webster Bank

Connecticut-based Webster Bank announced that Chief Credit Officer Jason Soto has been named co-chair of its internal Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Council.