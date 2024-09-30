Personnel File – No. 382

BioMed Realty

International life science real estate developer BioMed Realty announced it has hired Mark Bush, previously senior vice president of asset management at The Davis Companies, as senior vice president of operations for its East Coast and UK markets.

Brookline Bank

Brookline Bank announced that Betty L. McCallion has been named manager of its branch at 902 Highland Ave. in Needham.

The Davenport Companies

Commercial real estate investor and developer The Davenport Companies, based in South Yarmouth, announced three staff members have been inducted into the company’s “15-Year Club,” recognizing their long terms of employment with the company or its affiliates: Kelsey Judge, Christian Davenport and Christin Eldracher.

Dedham Savings

Dedham Savings announced it’s hired Stephen Caputo as senior vice president of commercial lending. Caputo comes to the bank from Cambridge Trust, where he was senior vice president and director of C&I lending and cash management.

Webster First Federal Credit Union

Webster First Federal Credit Union announced it’s promoted Felicia Dieppa to vice president and Megan Barnes to assistant vice president of the credit union’s loan center.