Redevelopment Plans Revived for Mission Hill Church Property

Redevelopment of a former church hall and convent in Mission Hill to create 218 multifamily housing units is resuming after a 17-year hiatus, including revised plans that could create 45 condominiums on a nearby property.

Mission Assoc. LLC originally submitted plans to city officials in 2005 to develop a portion of the Mission Church property at 80 and 100 Smith St.

The approved plans are being updated with some minor changes, including a possible off-site affordable condo component that reflects the Boston Planning & Development Agency’s goal of encouraging home ownership units in multifamily projects.

Proposed for a 1.4-acre portion of the church property, the project would replace the former St. Alphonsus Hall at 80 Smith St. and a former convent at 100 Smith St. with a pair of new towers totaling 202,000 square feet and maximum heights of 148 and 93 feet.

The site is listed both as a Boston landmark and on the state Registry of Historic Places. The buildings slated for demolition have suffered water infiltration and vandalism in recent years, the application states.

The project includes 125 parking spaces in an automated underground garage and 24 surface spaces.

To satisfy Boston’s inclusionary development policy, the project team said they are in discussions to build 45 condos on a vacant lot on nearby Delle Avenue. If the Delle Avenue portion doesn’t come to fruition, the project would include-on-site units.

Along with BPDA Article 80 approval, the project will require Zoning Board of Appeal variances for floor area ratio, building height and rear yard setback.