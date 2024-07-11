Rhino Capital Breaks Ground on Taunton Development

Boston-based developer Rhino Capital is seeking tenants for a new 285,000-square-foot development beginning construction in Taunton’s Myles Standish Industrial Park.

The firm held a groundbreaking today at 55 Dever Drive, where it’s developing a two-building project designed to accommodate life science, flex and advanced manufacturing tenants.

The project will include 10 loading docks, 32-foot clear heights and 8,000-amp power supply per building, Rhino Capital announced. The site includes the last available lots in the Bay State’s largest industrial park.

Taunton is designed as a platinum Bioready Community by the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, reflecting its permitting and infrastructure that accommodate life science projects.

Colliers is leasing agent for the property.