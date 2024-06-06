RODE Architects Acquires South End Firm

RODE Architects acquired a South End-based design firm to support its strategy of expanding its workplace, hospitality and retail practices.

McMahon Architects specializes in workplace interiors, hospitality, restaurant, residential and environmental design. The South End firm has completed workplace projects for companies including Wayfair, Spectra Medical and Audax Private Equity.

David McMahon, who founded the firm in 1997, will join RODE Architects for a transitional period, RODE Architects announced.

“The strategic acquisition of McMahon Architects and its expertise is a milestone moment in our history and enables us to shape the future of workplace and hospitality design while serving our clients more comprehensively,” RODE Co-Founder Eric Robinson said in a statement.

RODE Architects’ workplace clients include Harvard Art Museums, Appalachian Mountain Club and Freight Farms. The firm said it’s applying a hospitality-inspired approach to reinvent office spaces for the post-pandemic environment.