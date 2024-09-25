Saucony Leases Offices at The Hub on Causeway

Another athletic shoe manufacturer is establishing an office footprint in the North Station area, leasing space at The Hub on Causeway tower.

Saucony signed a 5.5-year lease for 11,083 square feet in the Boston Properties-owned building at 100 Causeway St.

In July, Lovejoy Wharf owner Union Investment announced that Converse signed a long-term lease extension for its own 215,000-square-foot headquarters which opened in 2015.

Saucony’s parent company, Wolverine Worldwide, had a major office footprint in the Boston suburbs over the previous decade, before relocating and consolidating to its Michigan headquarters.

In 2014, the company leased 150,000 square feet at Boston Properties’ new 10 CityPoint development on Totten Pond Road in Waltham for offices housing employees in its Saucony, Sperry Top-Sider, Keds and Stride Rite brands. Wolverine Worldwide previously was located at 191 Spring St. in Lexington.

In August 2023, the newly-appointed CEO Chris Hufnagel announced the company would close the Waltham offices and consolidate workspaces in Michigan. In January, Wolverine Worldwide sold its Sperry brand for $130 million to Authentic Brands Group and the ALDO Group. In February, it announced the sale of the Keds brand to shoe retailer DSW’s parent, Designer Brands Inc.

The Saucony brand reported $102 million in revenues during the second quarter, down 28 percent from the previous year.

The Boston lease for 11th floor space was signed Aug. 26, according to a Suffolk County Registry of Deeds filing. Wolverine Worldwide did not response to messages seeking additional details.