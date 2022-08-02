Seven-Building Redevelopment Proposed on Morrissey Boulevard

Redevelopment of a 9-acre Dorchester site would bring nearly 1.6 million square feet of office, research and multifamily housing, four parks and a new grid of streets built between the Southeast Expressway and Morrissey Boulevard.

The site at 35-45, 55 and 75 Morrissey Blvd. includes the Star Market supermarket and two small office buildings.Center Court Partners proposes replacing the existing structures with four commercial and three residential buildings, all with retail or public space on the ground floors, and nearly 1.3 acres of public recreation areas.

The tallest buildings – at 240 and 195 feet – would contain housing and would be built closest to the MBTA’s JFK-UMass station, which is located about one-tenth of a mile north of the site. Accordia Partners’ enormous Dorchester Bay City project is also slated to rise across Morrissey Boulevard from the development. That project is currently under review by city planning officials.



The project is designed to create a new innovation job cluster and “reinvigorate a stale stretch of Morrissey Boulevard,” developers stated in a planned development area proposal submitted to the Boston Planning & Development Agency this week.

A new supermarket would be relocated to the residential building C in the second phase of the project.

The proposal calls for the following development program:

Approximately 921,470 gross square feet of office/research laboratory and accessory use space;

Approximately 559,405 gross square feet of residential space with approximately 585 units;

Approximately 67,135 gross square feet of retail space;

Approximately 7,450 gross square feet of civic/cultural/community space; and

Up to 913 parking spaces in below-grade parking structures.

Allowed uses would include housing, retail, offices and a variety of life science uses including labs, light manufacturing and animal research.

A new street grid would be created through the construction of three new streets perpendicular to Morrissey Boulevard and a new Main Street running north and south through the site.

Developers estimate the project would be completed in three phases over a five- to 10-year period.

A public comment period on the filing runs through Sept. 30.