South Station Tower Gets Largest Office Lease

The parent of Waltham-based Hobbs Brook Real Estate is expanding its Massachusetts presence with a new office at Boston’s South Station tower and new research facility scheduled to open in Norwood.

Insurer FM Global leased 50,000 square feet at Hines’ South Station project. The 51-story office-condominium tower got its first office tenant lease in December, when law firm Jones Day leased 42,000 square feet.

The Boston Business Journal first reported FM Global’s lease. The tower is scheduled for completion this year and contains 680,000 square feet of office space.

Johnston, Rhode Island-based FM Global broke ground in 2024 on a redevelopment of its Norwood campus, replacing a 1950s building with a 320,000-square-foot office and R&D building at 1165 Providence Highway.

Designed by Payette, the project includes a geothermal heating system and 930-space parking garage and is scheduled for completion in 2026.