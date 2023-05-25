Springfield Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing from ATMs

A Springfield man pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston after allegedly using stolen trucks to rip ATMs from the ground.

Alex Oyola, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport stolen property in interstate commerce, two counts of interstate transportation of stolen property, conspiracy to steal from a federally insured bank and theft from a federally insured bank, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Oyola and two of his co-defendants allegedly conspired to steal from Massachusetts ATMs on three separate occasions in December 2022 by using stolen trucks to rip the ATMs from the ground and gain access to the vault containing stolen cash. Oyola also allegedly stole a trailer in December 2022 and with two other co-defendants committed burglaries of two New Hampshire jewelry stores on Jan. 12.

Oyola and six other men were arrested on April 12 and charged with offenses related to the theft, transportation and sale of stolen property during 2022 and 2023. The other six men were charged in connection with the theft of catalytic converters from over 470 vehicles in 2022 and 2023. Oyola is the second defendant to plead guilty in the case. Jose Torres – the alleged reseller of stolen catalytic converters that were stolen by the conspirators – pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy on May 17.