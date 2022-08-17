Suffolk Launches $100M Venture Fund

Boston construction giant Suffolk is raising $100 million to invest in new startups.

The fund is being organized by Suffolk Technologies, the company’s startup accelerator arm, according to an SEC filing.

BostInno first reported the filing.

As Suffolk told Banker & Tradesman last year, the Technologies division is intended to scout for a range of companies at various stages of the startup cycle that can drive innovation in construction.

Examples of companies it’s invested in include local property management software company HqO, drywall finishing robot firm Canvas and OpenSpace, which offers camera-based construction progress tracking services.

Suffolk Technologies is led by experienced local venture capitalist Wang Li Zhu, formerly a partner at Fairhaven Capital