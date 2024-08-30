TD Bank Names Greater Boston Market President

TD Bank has named Tim Blake as its retail market president, overseeing Greater Boston and Rhode Island.

In his new role, Blake will head TD Bank’s retail banking business in the greater Boston and Providence areas. He will also be responsible for creating, implementing, and driving market strategy. Blake will also oversee the team’s community engagement.

“Tim is a dynamic leader with invaluable local market knowledge and a proven ability to leverage this expertise to drive strategic growth,” Sheryl McQuade, regional president of the New England Metro area at TD Bank, said in a statement. “He has an impressive track record as a people-first leader who encourages a collaborative atmosphere that is sure to help us drive sustained, long-term success across Greater Boston and New England.”

Blake was most recently senior vice president and a preferred banking executive at Bank of America, where he led a national team. He has more than 20 years of experience in the banking sector.

TD Bank is coming off a strong second quarter, bringing in $3.8 billion in earnings. Still, it struggled in the U.S. market reporting a net income of $433 million, a 58 percent decrease compared to the second quarter of 2023.